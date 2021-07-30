China's Ma wins unprecedented back-to-back Olympic singles titles

Tokyo, July 30 China's Ma Long on Friday became the first male table tennis player to win back-to-back Olympic singles titles after outclassing world No.1 and teammate Fan Zhendong 4-2 in the final here on Friday.

Ma won the duel 11-4, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 3-11, 11-7 in front of International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, reports Xinhua.

It's the third straight final contested between the Chinese duo in major events, after the ITTF World Cup and the ITTF Finals in November. They won one title each in the previous two clashes.

In an earlier match, Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov bagged bronze after beating Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei in a seven-set thriller.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor