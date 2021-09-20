CWC, Asian Games on radar next: Amlan Borgohain

After winning the gold medal at 60th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Telangana's Warangal, sprinter Amlan Borgohain has now set his sights on the Commonwealth and Asian Games in the upcoming year.

The sprinter won the gold medal in the 200m with Personal Best (PB) timing of 20.75 seconds on Sunday. He has been trained at the Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Centre (HPC) in Bhubaneswar since April 2020.

According to the press release, earlier, Borgohain had also won silver in the 100m in the competition, clocking yet another PB of 10.34. But it was his standout performance in the 200m on the final day of races that has established his credentials as among the most impressive young athletes in the country.

"My coach has already said that you can win the race in the call room and that's what I did with my presence and confidence. I was happy with my performance but I made a few technical errors so I know I can still run much faster," the press note read.

While praising Borgohain's win in the race, the Head Coach at Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Centre, James Hillier said, "Firstly, it was a significant improvement on his personal best and secondly the manner and confidence in which he really owned the race from start to finish was very impressive."

"It was fascinating to note that he was the only non-international in the race and the least experienced. However, he oozed class that made it look like he was the most experienced campaigner in the field," the coach added.

Taking note of his hard work and capabilities, the coach said that he would like to take him to Europe next year to compete on the European circuit and get some more experience competing against quality foreign athletes.

( With inputs from ANI )

