Exceptional effort, fabulous performance: Bindra, Deepa Malik congratulate Praveen Kumar for silver at Paralympics

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), praised Praveen Kumar after the Indian athlete won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

Praveen (Sport Class T44) clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final. The Indian athlete registered 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he lept to the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

"Just 18 years old and already a Paralympic medalist! Congratulations Praveen Kumar on winning the Silver medal in the men's high jump T44," Bindra tweeted.

Deepa Malik hailed Praveen for his "exceptional effort" as he also scripted an Asian record during the finals.

"Good morning India!! We have secured our 11th medal, this time in the Men's High Jump T64 event courtesy Praveen Kumar. What a fabulous performance to bring silver. The country will be proud of his exceptional effort," Deepa Malik tweeted.

Praveen cleared 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record.

( With inputs from ANI )

