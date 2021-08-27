'Exemplary wrestler': Bajrang Punia lauds Sushil Kumar; clarifies remark

New Delhi, Aug 27 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday came out in praise of arrested murder-charged wrestler Sushil Kumar, terming him not only as a "skilled wrestler", but one who took the sport to a "new high".

His praise came in response to a question from a trooper at a CISF programme - where he was present along with table-tennis player Manika Batra.

Asked whom he considered India's top wrestler, Punia, listing Sushil Kumar's achievements and medals, said: "There is no wrestler in India better than Sushil Kumar."

However, interacting with mediapersons later, Punia sought to clarify his position, saying: "I am not commenting on what is happening in the Sushil Kumar case. I only praised him for what he did for the country."

Sushil Kumar is among the 20 accused in the May murder of junior wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at the capital's Chhatrasal Stadium, and among the 15 arrested. They had beaten up Dhankar and two of his friends in order to "teach them a lesson" following some disputes.

In the recently filed charge sheet against Sushil Kumar and 12 other accused persons, the two-time Olympic medallist wrestler has been named as the prime accused.

