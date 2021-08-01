Fans divided over Simone Biles' withdrawal from floor exercise final

Tokyo, Aug 1 The withdrawal of Simone Biles from the floor exercise final in women's artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics has caused some anger amongst the fans on social media.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor (on Monday) and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," read a tweet from USA Gymnastics on Sunday.

As the tweet about Simone not defending her floor exercise title from the 2016 Rio Olympics came, it was met with people wishing for her to get well soon.

"I think her actions will help other athletes with mental blocks during competition. The #Twisties are real, dangerous and should not be ignored," tweeted a user.

"Good for her. This is a sport that your mind MUST be right. Hopefully she'll do what's best for HER. She's proven she's the GOAT," read another user's Tweet.

At the same time, some fans have asked why she doesn't withdraw from all events altogether.

"If it's that bad why didn't she just withdraw altogether from the rest of the events?" asked one user.

"Simon (e) just needs to remove herself from the whole Olympics. Its a distraction to the whole team wondering if shes going to be in it.. Not a game as you now put stress on the team at the last minute. Not good," commented another user.

One user termed her stay at Tokyo as a nightmare. "She really needs to just take herself out of the competition all together at this point. What a nightmare Olympics this has been for her, minus the Team silver."

Simone's withdrawal came after being unable to do a two-and-a-half twisting vault in the first rotation of the team final on Tuesday. She pulled out from the rest of the team event, where the USA won silver. She further pulled out from the individual all-around, vault and uneven bars finals.

Through her stories on Instagram on Friday, Simone showed that she was trying to overcome the twisties but it wasn't happening. "My mind and body are simply not in sync. For anyone saying I quit, I didn't quit."

Simone has got support from USA teammates Sunisa Lee, MyKayla Skinner, former gymnasts Aly Raisman, Dominique Moceanu and other sportspersons as well as prominent personalities of the world.

The balance beam final will take place on August 3 on the final day of gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics.

