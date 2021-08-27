Federation demands to know wrestlers' tie-ups with sports NGOs, says WFI chief

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), on Friday said that he just demands to know the wrestlers' tie-ups with sports NGOs as he wishes to know how much support all the wrestlers are getting.

"I will not allow any wrestler to take part in the trials, if he or she will not submit their contract paper to us, we will match the contract with our main sponsor and if all of them are okay, then they are welcome," Brijbhushan toldon the sidelines of an event organised by WFI and Tata Motors.

"Why will the players not submit their papers? What I am asking is not wrong, it has been in my knowledge how much and how they support you, I don't mind they support u well or not but it should be in my concern always I demand this only," he added.

The WFI has asked all its wrestlers who wish to take part in the selection trials to submit a written undertaking, disclosing whether they have been signed on by any sports NGO or not.

Earlier, in an interview, the WFI chief had said that sports NGOs have ruined their athletes. He also lashed out at the NGOs for not doing enough at the grassroots level and just focusing on the big talents. The wrestling trials are slated to be held on August 31.

( With inputs from ANI )

