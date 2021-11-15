Fencer Bhavani Devi receives her Arjuna Award from sports minister Thakur

New Delhi, Nov 15 Fencer CA Bhavani Devi, who made history in Tokyo by becoming the first Indian to compete in the sport at the Olympic Games, on Monday received her Arjuna Award from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Bhavani could not attend the sports awards ceremony on Saturday as she was participating in a competition in France. However, on her return to the country, the 28-year-old met Thakur who honoured her with the award.

"Holding the Arjuna Award was my Childhood Dream, and today, it happened. I am so much Emotional. Work Hard & Play for the Country. One day, the country will pay back. Thank YOU," Bhavani tweeted.

At the Tokyo Olympics in July, Bhavani won her round of 64 match 15-3 against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi before losing to eventual bronze-medallist, Manon Brunet of France in the Round of 32.

In October, Bhavani, who is the top-ranked fencer from India, won the Charleville National Competition in France, in the women's saber individual event.

As many as 12 sportspersons, including Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and others, received India's highest sporting honour the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind in a glittering function organised at the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, here on Saturday.

The President also bestowed 35 sportspersons with the Arjuna award.

