Formula One: Alpine F1 team engine head Remi Taffin leaves

Oxfordshire (England), Aug 11 Remi Taffin, the Renault stalwart who was the engine technical director of Alpine F1 team, has left the company. An Alpine spokesperson confirmed to Formula1.com that Taffin had left in July by "mutual agreement". It also understands, there are currently no plans to directly replace Taffin, with his responsibilities set to be assumed by existing staff members.

The Frenchman has been part of Renault's F1 programme since 1999, and early in his career worked as an engine engineer for Jenson Button. He collaborated with Fernando Alonso during the world championship triumphs of 2005 and 2006.

In 2009 Taffin became manager of the team's track activities, before a switch in 2011 to a role looking after Renault's engine customers, including Red Bull during their title-winning success with the V8 power unit.

When Renault returned to F1 as a full constructor in 2016, Taffin stepped up to become the Engine Technical Director. He was leading the power unit development at the Viry-Chatillon HQ for the team that was rebranded as Alpine for 2021, though the engine is still badged as Renault.

It is another high profile exit for the Alpine F1 team after former Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul. Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, Racing Director Davide Brivio and Executive Director Marcin Budkowski are now running the F1 team.

Alpine is currently seated fifth in the constructors' standings after Esteban Ocon won the Hungarian Grand Prix. It is Ocon's first win and also marks the first since the team's rebranding as Alpine.

The other driver of the team, Alonso, took the fourth place. In the drivers' standings, Ocon is 10th with 39 points, while Alonso is 11th with one point less.

