Goa govt signs MoU with Mumbai-based Cricket academy to provide free of cost coaching in state

The Goa government's Sports and Youth Affairs department on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Mumbai-based Achrekar Cricket Academy to set up a coaching centre in the state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Acharekar Cricket Academy.

"We're signing an MoU in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, with the Mumbai-based Acharekar Cricket Academy and Directorate Of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa government, to start Acharekar Cricket Academy in Goa today. They will provide admission to children in the academy -- free of cost," Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI.

Founded by coach Ramakant Achrekar, the Achrekar Cricket Academy is based in Dadar, Mumbai. The academy has trained some of the top cricketers in the country including Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Praveen Amre, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor