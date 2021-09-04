Haryana announces rewards for 2 Tokyo Paralympics medallists

Chandigarh, Sep 4 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a reward of Rs six crore and Rs four crore respectively along with government jobs for Manish Narwal for winning gold and Singhraj for taking silver in the mixed 50m pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympic games.

Both the medal winners are from Faridabad district in the state.

Khattar said as per the state's sports policy, awards, government jobs and other facilities for paralympic players are on par with other sportspersons.

