Hayden Wilde's ex-girlfriend expresses regret for breakup after his bronze medal win

New Zealand athlete Hayden Wilde won the bronze medal in the men's individual triathlon event in Tokyo Olympics 2020. His former school girlfriend said on live TV that she regretted her decision to dump him. However, the chances of the two them reuniting are unlikely as Hayden is dating someone. Kiwi broadcaster 1News had passed a microphone around Hayden's home town of Whakatāne, in New Zealand's Bay of Plenty region, to interview some fans following his win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and that's when they got the hilarious message from his former girlfriend.

The woman who had once dated Hayden did not hesitate in expressing her regret about their break-up. She said, "I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much and yeah, I’m really proud. "When the reporter asked if she had a message for the Olympian, she looked directly into the camera and said, "I regret breaking up with you. "The woman's friends broke into a hysterical laugh as the woman managed to stop herself from giggling. She added, "Nah, I’m so proud of him. "When Hayden was asked on New Zealand TV what he would be doing after his medal-winning performance, he said, "I think I'll just be calling my girlfriend who's actually in Spain at the moment. She was up in the early hours of the morning watching the race. "Wilde lost to Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt, who won gold, and silver medallist Alex Yee of Britain. He is expected to compete again for New Zealand on Saturday for the mixed team relay.