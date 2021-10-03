Hemanth Mudappa sets new national drag record at MMRT

Seven-time National Drag Champion Hemanth Mudappa of Mantra Racing stormed to a National record, breaking his own mark with a triumphant double gold in the ribbon events in the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship here on Sunday.

Touching a top speed of 230kmph, he extended his Championship lead in the premier 4-stroke Above-1051cc Class at the 303-metre Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT). The 31-year Coorgi, based in Bengaluru, nicknamed LightningR1, did his magic once again to prove his critics wrong as he dashed to a gold beating his own National Record in the 4-stroke 850 to 1050cc SuperSport Class set in 2019. Hemanth also holds the National drag record in the top above-1051cc Class. "I am so happy to set the National record in this category. Seven National titles won't come by luck. We have put in hardwork and practised hard, testing and improving after every run. I dedicate this gold to my friend Riyaz's mom, who is on a ventilator. Despite that he came here and clocked an eight. Hats off to him,'' said a delighted Hemanth. "Winning is in the DNA of Mantra Racing from 1954. We have been tuning Mudappa's bikes for all his National titles and I am glad he got the much-awaited record today. We brought some upgrades but it was the hard work and practice he put in at the airstrip that brought him success," said Sharan Pratap of Mantra Racing, who tunes the champion bikes. Hemanth astride a green #93 BMW s1000rr was lightning quick to post a stunning 7.914 to beat the National Drag record in this class despite being a fraction of a second slower reaction at the start to Hyderabad's Mohd Riyaz, who did 8.058 seconds. Sugan Prasad, also from Bengaluru, clocked 8.421 to take the bronze.In the top class of 4-stroke Above-1051cc Super Sport, riding a black Suzuki Hayabusa, Hemanth clocked 8.061sec. "With others posting only in 8s, I took it easy and won at a relaxed pace,'' the passionate bodybuilder added. In other classes, Bharath Raj (226-360cc), Madhan Kumar (upto 165cc) and Aiyaz Rem (361-550cc) won the gold.

