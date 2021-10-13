Hima Das vows to 'come back stronger' after testing COVID positive

By ANI | Published: October 13, 2021 02:46 PM2021-10-13T14:46:34+5:302021-10-13T14:55:02+5:30

Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday.

Hima Das vows to 'come back stronger' after testing COVID positive | Hima Das vows to 'come back stronger' after testing COVID positive

Hima Das vows to 'come back stronger' after testing COVID positive

Next

Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday.

Das took on Twitter and wrote: "I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before. A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask."

After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the 2018 U-20 World Champion in 400 metres took a short break to nurse her hamstring injury.

Hima had sustained the hamstring injury while running in the 100m heats of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June.

Hima Das was in decent shape in the run-up to the Olympics and clocked 23.21s seconds at Federation Cup in March, missing the 200m Olympic qualifying mark of 22.80s.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National inter-state athletics championshipsNational inter-state athletics championshipsTwitterHima DasTwitter twitterTwitter sevaTwitter cmoTwitter inc.Twitter incTwitter ceoTwitter, inc.Francisco andre