Honour all Olympian bravehearts: Sukhbir

Chandigarh, Aug 9 Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged the Centre and the state governments "to fully acknowledge and honour the contribution of each and every player, in addition to the medal winners, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics".

In a statement here, Badal said the governments must not make the mistake of playing to the gallery and hogging limelight by simply focusing on the medal winners alone.

"Our medal winners fully deserve all the credit and praise being showered upon them by governments and other countrymen. But in our enthusiasm to the champions, we must not overlook or be indifferent to the contribution of players who fought bravely.

"Many of them missed winning medals narrowly but their display was as brilliant and brave as of anyone else in the world. We must salute ou medal winners but so must we stand up to acknowledge the other bravehearts who fought to bring laurels to the country."

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President, said: "our hockey girls played like true world champions".

