India at Olympics: Look out for Kamalpreet, women's hockey team on Monday
By IANS | Published: August 1, 2021 11:21 PM2021-08-01T23:21:03+5:302021-08-01T23:40:18+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 1 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on ...
New Delhi, Aug 1 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Monday, August 2.
Athletics
7:24 am Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 1 Dutee Chand
3:35 pm Women's 200m semi-final Dutee Chand (subject to qualification)
4:30 pm Women's discus throw Final Kamalpreet Kaur
Shooting
8:00 am Men's 50m rifle 3 position qualification Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar & Sanjeev Rajput
1:20 pm men's 50m rifle 3 position final subject to qualification
Hockey
8:30 am Women's quarterfinal India v Australia
Equestrian
1:30 pm Eventing individual jumping - qualifier Fouaad Mirza
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app