India at Olympics: Look out for Kamalpreet, women's hockey team on Monday

New Delhi, Aug 1 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Monday, August 2.

Athletics

7:24 am Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 1 Dutee Chand

3:35 pm Women's 200m semi-final Dutee Chand (subject to qualification)

4:30 pm Women's discus throw Final Kamalpreet Kaur

Shooting

8:00 am Men's 50m rifle 3 position qualification Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar & Sanjeev Rajput

1:20 pm men's 50m rifle 3 position final subject to qualification

Hockey

8:30 am Women's quarterfinal India v Australia

Equestrian

1:30 pm Eventing individual jumping - qualifier Fouaad Mirza

