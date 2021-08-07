India pin hopes on Neeraj Chopra for historic javelin medal

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India’s elusive Olympic medal in athletics. A pre-tournament medal contender, the 23-year-old Chopra fuelled country’s expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first round throw of 86.59m. Three track and field athletes were part of the five-member Indian team at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium — the other two being wrestlers.

Since then, no Indian has won a medal in athletics. The 23-year-old proved he has the potential to be one of India's greatest track and field athletes with a monstrous throw of 88.06m to win the Gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018.Neeraj won a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games with a throw of 82.23 m, where he equalled the Indian national record. He won a gold medal in 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. He also set a world junior record. Despite these performances, he failed to qualify for the 2016 Summer Olympics as the cut off date was 11 July.