Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam wins La Nucia Open

Nineteen-year-old Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam has won the La Nucia Open held in Spain.

The Grandmaster remained unbeaten with an Elo rating of 2529 at La Nucia.

La Nucia Open is a 9-round Swiss tournament.

"Indian Grandmaster @GMIniyanP wins the La Nucia Open 2021 held in Spain. He remained unbeaten with an Elo rating of 2529 at La Nucia, which is a 9-round Swiss tournament. The 19-year-old had become the 61st GM of India in 2019. Many congratulations," SAI Media tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

