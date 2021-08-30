India's Paralympians are making country immensely proud: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday said the Indian Paralympians are making the country "immensely proud" in the Tokyo Games.

The Monday morning started off with shooter Av Lekhara creating history by winning the gold medal.

Minutes later Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya clinched silver after registering his season-best attempt of 44.38 in the men's F56 final.

"Silver for Yogesh Kathuniya in his 1st #Paralympics!!! India's Paralympians are making us immensely proud and it's thrilling to see them in action! Discus Throw F56 final. Season Best throw of 44.38m," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

After the silver medal win, Yogesh gave a special mention to his mother and also spoke about his foul attempt.

"I'm extremely happy to win the silver medal, it was my debut Games but I'm happy to win the medal. I registered few foul attempts but I came back to win the medal. I want to thank SAI, PCI and a big thank you to my mummy as she supported me throughout my journey," Yogesh told with tears of joy in his eyes.

Coming back to shooting, Av became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Av finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

