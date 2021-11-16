Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen beats World No.10 Tsuneyama, Sindhu moves to 2nd round

Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Tuesday.

In what was possibly the highlight of the day, Lakshya Sen created a huge upset in men's singles as the Indian youngster defeated the world number ten Kanta Tsuneyama by 17-21, 21-18, 17-21 in 68 minutes.

The 20-year-old Indian will now take on world number one Kento Momota on Thursday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Reigning world champion Sindhu was up against the world number 33 Supanida Katethong in the round of 32. The Indian recorded a 21-15, 21-19 win over the player from Thailand in a 43-minute women's singles match.

The third-seed will now clash with world No. 47 Clara Azurmendi of Spain in the round of 16. Azurmendi defeated Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani 21-18, 21-14 in her first-round clash.

In men's doubles clash, World No 14 from Malaysia Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi defeated sixth seeds Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the opening round in straight games. The Indians finished 21-17, 21-15.

( With inputs from ANI )

