Indonesia Masters: Parupalli Kashyap loses to Denmark's Vittinghus

Published: November 17, 2021 10:10 AM

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost the first round of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday. Playing on Court 1, Kashyap went down 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

Earlier, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton.

Lakshya Sen created a huge upset in men's singles as the Indian youngster defeated the world number ten Kanta Tsuneyama by 17-21, 21-18, 17-21 in 68 minutes.

Reigning world champion Sindhu was up against the world number 33 Supanida Katethong in the round of 32. The Indian recorded a 21-15, 21-19 win over the player from Thailand in a 43-minute women's singles match.

Later in the tournament, the Indian duo of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy will be battling it out against Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti.

( With inputs from ANI )

