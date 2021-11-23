Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota

By ANI | Published: November 23, 2021 05:17 PM2021-11-23T17:17:25+5:302021-11-23T17:25:07+5:30

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. World number one Kento Momota defeated Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 53 minutes.

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota | Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota

Next

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. World number one Kento Momota defeated Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 53 minutes.

Earlier on Tuesday, India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open. Kashyap suffered a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. The Indian shuttler suffered an 11-21, 14-21 defeat in the match that lasted for 32 minutes.

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also suffered a loss and as a result, the duo bowed out of the tournament.

South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Arjun and Kapila 22-20, 21-13. The entire game lasted for just 41 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Dhruv KapilaLakshya sen