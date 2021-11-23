Indonesia Open: Parupalli Kashyap bows out after losing to Loh Kean Yew
Published: November 23, 2021
India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open on Tuesday. Kashyap suffered a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. The Indian shuttler suffered an 11-21, 14-21 defeat in the match that lasted for 32 minutes.
In the entire game, Kashyap failed to leave his mark and he stumbled to a straight-game loss.
The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also suffered a loss and as a result, the duo bowed out of the tournament.
South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Arjun and Kapila 22-20, 21-13. The entire game lasted for just 41 minutes.
( With inputs from ANI )
