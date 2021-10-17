IOC Executive Board make decisions relating to Beijing 2022 in Greece

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) on Saturday met in Athens, Greece, ahead of the flame-lighting ceremony for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Monday, October 18.

The IOC EB made decisions relating to the Beijing 2022 Games and received updates on the preparations. The IOC Executive Board decided to approve the change of nationality for one athlete in view of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Jack Gower - Alpine Skiing - has changed his nationality from Great Britain to Ireland.

The IOC EB granted the requested exemption to the three-year waiting period, with the prior agreement from the International Federation (IF) and National Olympic Committees concerned, in accordance with Bye-law 2 to Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter.

With the lighting of the Olympic flame for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 to take place on Monday, a brief update was provided to the IOC EB on the progress of preparations for these Games. This focused on the positive feedback from IFs and athletes about the ongoing test events involving international athletes that are taking place in the Beijing 2022 competition venues.

So far this autumn, the venues for 2022 have hosted a Bobsleigh and Skeleton International Training Period, the Speed Skating China Open, the 2021 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy and a national test of the Ice Cube curling venue. These events form part of the 10 international competitions, three international training weeks and two domestic test activities that will be organised in eight competition venues across all three Beijing 2022 competition zones - Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou - before the end of the year.

Speaking after the EB meeting, IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell said about the IBSF training period that is happening in Beijing: "It's really pleasing to see the feedback we've had from the international athletes. A lot of these athletes are Olympians; many of them are obviously competing on the international circuit; and the feedback that we've had is unanimously positive regarding the venue itself, the sliding centre, but also the organisation around the Games and their excitement as they build up to participating in Beijing 2022."

