Junior World C'ships: India's 14-year-old shooter Naamya Kapoor clinches gold

India's 14-year-old shooter Naamya Kapoor clinched the gold medal in the women's 25m air pistol event of the ISSF Junior World Championship here on Monday.

Manu Bhaker, who last week won a gold medal in the showpiece event, settled for bronze on Monday while another Indian shooter, Rhythm Sangwan finished fourth in the final.

Meanwhile, Italy won gold in the Skeet Mixed Team competition on Sunday as India maintained their lead at the top of the medals tally.

The pair of Sara Bongini and Cristian Ghilli got the better of Romania's Maria and Cristian Islai 31-29 in the gold medal match.

The two Indian pairs in this (Skeet Mixed Team) event, Ayush Rudraraju and Raiza Dhillon and Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan, had finished seventh and 10th in qualification with scores of 130 and 126 respectively and could not make it to the medal rounds.

India has seven gold, six silver and three bronze for a total haul of 16 medals in the championship and are leading the standings.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor