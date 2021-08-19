Junior Wrestling World C'ships: Bipasha wins silver, Sanju and Bhateri to play for gold

Indian grappler, Bipasha (76kg) won a silver medal, while Sanju Devi and Bhateri will play for gold in the 62kg and 65kg respectively at the Junior Wrestling World Championships, in Ufa, Russia on Thursday.

Simran (50kg) and Sito (55kg) won bronze medals to add to India's tally. Arju forfeited her 68kg bronze play-off due to injury while Saneh in the 72kg category will play for bronze on Friday.

"#TeamIndia at Junior World Wrestling Championships, 2021 Women's Wrestling [Silver] Bipasha (76kg) [Bronze] Simran (50kg) [Bronze] Sito (55kg). Sanju Devi (62kg) & Bhateri (65 Kg) advance to the Finals while Saneh (72kg) will play for Bronze tomorrow," SAI Media tweeted.

Bipasha lost her final by technical superiority to America's Kylie Renee Welker rather quickly. Sanju made a remarkable comeback as she was down 0-5 and then eventually defeated Azerbaijan's Birgul Soltanova by 8-5. She will fight for gold against Russia's Alina Kasabieva.

Bhateri in 65kg defeated Tunisia's Jlassi Khadija and Romania's Amina Roxana Capezan to reach the title match. She will be up against Irina Ringaci from Moldova.

Simran defeated Belarus' Natallia Varakina by 7-3 to clinch 50kg bronze. Sito clinched 55kg bronze with a dominant technical superiority win over Turkey's Melda Derenkci.

( With inputs from ANI )

