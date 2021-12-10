LA28 Initial Sports Programme to be put forward to IOC Session

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday discussed the list of sports to be included in the Initial Sports Programme for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, along with the process that will be adopted for the review and finalization of the Olympic disciplines.

Twenty-eight sports, including skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, will be proposed for inclusion in the LA28 Initial Sports Programme at the IOC Session in February 2022. The 28 sports are governed by the following International Federations (IFs):

World Athletics, World Rowing (FISA), Badminton World Federation (BWF), International, Basketball Federation (FIBA), International Canoe Federation (ICF), Union Cycliste, Internationale (UCI), International Equestrian Federation (FEI), International Fencing Federation (FIE), Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), International Golf Federation (IGF), International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), International Handball Federation (IHF), International Hockey Federation (FIH), International Judo Federation (IJF), United World Wrestling (UWW), International Swimming Federation (FINA), World Rugby, World Taekwondo (WT), International Tennis Federation (ITF), International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), World Archery Federation (WA), World Triathlon (TRI), World Sailing (WS), International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), International Surfing Association (ISA), World Skate (WSK), International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).

A pathway for boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon to be potentially included in the LA28 Initial Sports Programme at the IOC Session in 2023.

A process for finalizing the disciplines in each sport to provide early certainty to athletes, National Olympic Committees (NOCs), IFs and the Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (OCOG).

Building on the success of Tokyo 2020, the most engaged Olympic Games ever, and with endorsement from the LA28 Organizing Committee, the EB decided to include skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing in the list of the 28 sports to be submitted for approval at the upcoming IOC Session.

The proposed inclusion of these youth-focused sports, which made their Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, is based on their significant contribution to the overall success of these Games, their commitment to innovation and the partnership expressed by the LA28 Organizing Committee, recognizing the deep roots each of these sports has in California.

With regard to football, the IOC will continue to monitor the evolution of the international match calendar.

The IOC EB approved the recommendation from the Olympic Programme Commission to consider a new intermediate step in 2023 focused on determining the disciplines for each sport between the approval of the Initial Sports Programme in February 2022 and the finalization of the events and athlete quota in December 2024, following the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

( With inputs from ANI )

