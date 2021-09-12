Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash out of Italian Grand Prix after ugly collision

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided halfway through the Italian Grand Prix, with the contact instantly ending the races of both Formula 1 title rivals. Vertsappen tried to race past Hamilton just after the Briton's pit stop but ended up with his back wheel rolling over the top of his rival's Mercedes, narrowly missing Hamilton's head. Both drivers then slid into the gravel and were forced to retire from the race, which Hamilton was hoping to make his 100th Grand Prix victory.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix for McLaren but the Australian’s fine victory was entirely overshadowed by a major crash. It was a hugely celebratory affair for McLaren with their first win since Jenson Button took the flag at Brazil in 2012 and their first one-two since Canada in 2010. Ricciardo has not won at Monza before, it is his first victory for McLaren, his first since Malaysia in 2016 and the eighth of his career. Ricciardo was followed by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the British team’s first win since the 2012 Brazilian GP, while Valtteri Bottas will take third despite starting in last place due to a five-second time penalty for Sergio Perez.

