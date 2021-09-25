Like the chess queen, AICF indulging in purge; 'no', says AICF
By IANS | Published: September 25, 2021 06:15 PM2021-09-25T18:15:02+5:302021-09-25T18:30:08+5:30
Chennai, Sep 25 The present administration of the All India Chess Federation Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published ...
Chennai, Sep 25 The present administration of the All India Chess Federation
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app