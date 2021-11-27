London-based Conde Nast Traveller honours Lokmat Maha Marathon

The Lokmat Maha Marathon, which is being held in several cities at the same time, has been included on the list of 10 Marathons in India in 2021-22 recommended for runners by the London-based globally acclaimed luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller. With this, the Maha Marathon is set to attract attention of discerning upmarket travellers from all over the globe.

The Lokmat Group had organized the first grand marathon in Aurangabad in 2016 to create health and fitness awareness among people at large.

While the run, organized at Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune and Kolhapur, has become a must for the professional as well as amateur runners from the state and across the country, it has now attracted global attention.

Conde Nast Traveller focusses on prominent destinations in various countries, food, people and culture there. The international online and offline magazine is followed by global travellers and travel agencies while making their travel plans. It's a big honour for the Lokmat Maha Marathon to get a vote of confidence from the travel magazine which also has an edition devoted to India.

Maha Marathon organised by the media group Lokmat will be held in Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Nashik between December and February. While you can choose to run in an individual city, you can also go for a multi-city circuit run of 21km and 10km in three to five cities.



