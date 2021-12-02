Men's doubles pair of Chirag, Satwik pull out of BWF World Tour Finals

India men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Thursday pulled out of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals due to an injury.

"MD pair @Shettychirag04 & @satwiksairaj have decided to pull out of the ongoing #BWFWorldTourFinals2021 due to an injury. Comeback stronger champs," BAI Media tweeted.

On Wednesday, in the men's doubles, on Court 2, Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen thrashed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The Danes strolled to victory, 21-16 21-5 in 40 minutes.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor