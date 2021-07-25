Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after winning India's first medal at Olympics

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday etched her name in history books by winning India’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics when she clinched silver in women’s 49kg weightlifting event. Chanu thus becomes the second ever Indian female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. Chanu took the silver lifting a total 202 kg - 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk. She successfully lifted 84 kg and 87 kg in her first two attempts in snatch category but failed in her final in which she targeted 89 kg. Post her win, the 26-year old in an interview with NDTV, Chanu also said that the first thing she wanted to do was eat pizza.

@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! 🙌🏽🥈You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life 🍕😊

Congratulations again!! #DominosPizza#PizzasForLife#Tokyo2020#MirabaiChanuhttps://t.co/Gf5TLlYdBi — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

“First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today. "Following her comment, Domino’s India has stepped up to offer her free pizzas - for life. “Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya 🙏We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat 🍕 again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life! #PizzasForLife" they wrote on Twitter. The pizza chain’s team in Imphal made way to Chanu’s family home to congratulate the parents as well.Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud," Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Jubilant Foodworks, that operates the pizza chain in India, said on a social media post. India has sent its largest-ever continent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that commenced on 23 July.