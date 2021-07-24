Mirabai wins silver in women's 49kg weightlifting
Tokyo, July 24 Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, claiming silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting.
Mirabai had a total lift of 202kg - 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk as she finished second behind China's Hou Zihui 210kg (94 & 116) who set an Olympic record in snatch.
Indonesia's Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an aggregate of 194kg.
