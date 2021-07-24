Mirabai's silver medal a sparkling start for India in Olympics: Stalin

Chennai, July 24 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wished Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu for her achievement.

Mirabai bagged a historic silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"A sparkling start for India on the very first day of Olympics. My heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu who has brought the first Olympic silver medal in weightlifting for India with her impressive performance," Stalin tweeted.

