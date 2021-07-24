Modi speaks to Mirabai Chanu after 26-year old wins first medal for India at Olympics 2020

Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the 26-year old after her monumental win. He wished her the very best for her future endeavours, the prime minister’s office said. Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in the Olympics.“Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian,” Modi tweeted with the hashtag ‘Cheer4India’.Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country’s account in Tokyo on Saturday.

Prime Minister @narendramodi spoke to the remarkable @mirabai_chanu and congratulated her on winning the Silver Medal at @Tokyo2020. He wished her the very best for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 24, 2021

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded Chanu for her efforts. Amit Shah said every Indian is relishing the "historic accomplishment" of Mirabai Chanu."What a proud moment. Every Indian is rejoicing this historic accomplishment of @mirabai_chanu at the #OlympicGames. Let us #Cheer4India," Amit Shah tweeted. With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time. After he win Chanu said it is a dream come true and also thanked the entire country for praying for her victory

