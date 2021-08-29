National Sports Day: Anurag Thakur skips rope, sets precedent for fitness levels

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday showed his skills of jumping skipping rope on one leg during the launch of the Fit India mobile application at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on the occasion of National Sports Day.

To celebrate the second anniversary of the Fit India movement and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Anurag Thakur launched the Fit India mobile application here.

Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs, and Sports Nisith Pramanik also graced the event. Secretary, Sports Ravi Mittal and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma were also present on the occasion.

During the event, sports minister Anurag impressed everyone with his fitness, stamina and agility as he jumped skipping rope.

Before the launching of the Fit India App, Anurag Thakur first paid floral tributes to the magician of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The Ministers virtually interacted with Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, wrestler Sangram Singh, a school student, and a housewife who demonstrated the use of the Fit India app after the launch.

Congratulating everyone on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement as well as on National Sports Day, the Sports Minister said, "The Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking one's fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like 'fitness score', animated videos, activity trackers and 'my plan' catering to individual specific needs."

He further said, "Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched age-appropriate fitness protocols, these protocols are certified by WHO and have been made keeping in mind international standards. PM Narendra Modi has also given fitness mantras for the people of the country -Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz."

Anuraj Thakur added, "Fit India Movement was launched on 29th August 2019, on the occasion of National Sports Day by Hon'ble PM with the aim to make fitness an integral part of the lives of every Indian. Today this has become a Jan Andolan! I appeal to the citizens to make Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success with public participation in the Fit India Movement.

Fit India Movement was launched on August 29 2019 by PM Modi with the vision of making India a Fit and Healthy Nation.

Over the past two years, the Fit India Movement has reached millions of people across the country via its various fitness campaigns such as Fit India School Week, Fit India Freedom Run, Fit India Cyclothon, and many others.

( With inputs from ANI )

