Neeraj Chopra celebrates his historic gold medal win at Olympics with Czech Republic

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday evening. The Indian achieved the feat in the men's javelin throw finals, after defeating the likes of world number one Johannes Vetter. This was also India's first medal in athletics in the history of Olympics. Post his historic win, an elated Neeraj was seen celebrating his victory with Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic. Czech javelin throwers Jakub Vadlejch and Vítězslav Veselý won silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the men's javelin throw in Tokyo this afternoon. Neeraj was heard saying that he is very happy with victory.

Only India's Neeraj Chopra recorded a longer distance than the Czech teammates. The silver and bronze bring the Czech Republic's total medal count at this year's Olympics up to 11, making this the most successful Summer Olympics in the country's history since splitting with Slovakia in 1993.Vadlejch, who had previously won silver in the javelin throw at the World Cup four years ago, came in second again with a 86.67-meter throw. Neeraj's opening 87.03m was enough to secure him the yellow metal at the Tokyo Olympics as none of the twelve participants touched the mark. Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen holds the Olympic record with a 90.57m, which he achieved in Beijing Olympics in 2008. While the world record, which is 98.48m is held by Czech Republic's Jan Železný, a milestone scripted in 1996.



