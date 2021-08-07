Neeraj Chopra wins gold, celebs hail India's historic win at Olympics

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 7, 2021 06:37 PM2021-08-07T18:37:57+5:302021-08-07T18:38:39+5:30

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history books as he won second ever gold for India at the Olympics ...

Neeraj Chopra wins gold, celebs hail India's historic win at Olympics | Neeraj Chopra wins gold, celebs hail India's historic win at Olympics

Neeraj Chopra wins gold, celebs hail India's historic win at Olympics

Next

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history books as he won second ever gold for India at the Olympics and first ever at athletics. He finished on top with a best throw of 87.58m, ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vesely Vitezslav (85.44m). Soon after, the Haryana man's historic win celebs took to Twitter to appreciate the young man.

Open in app
Tags :Neeraj ChopraTokyo Olympics 2020Akshay KumarAnil Kapoor