Neeraj Chopra wins gold, celebs hail India's historic win at Olympics

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history books as he won second ever gold for India at the Olympics and first ever at athletics. He finished on top with a best throw of 87.58m, ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vesely Vitezslav (85.44m). Soon after, the Haryana man's historic win celebs took to Twitter to appreciate the young man.

It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

It’s a gold!!!!!!!

I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 7, 2021

GOLD ✨✨✨✨👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #NeerajChopra huge congratulations and 1.3 billion duas for you!! 💜💜🤗🤗 https://t.co/OxpUcVbuqp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 7, 2021

GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! 🇮🇳

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!!

Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!!

History has been made! pic.twitter.com/RWFRiJ5Fd6 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2021

And its Gold!!!! 🥇🥇Heartiestt congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for creating history and making the country proud!! This is the moment which billions of people will cherish for the years to come. #ProudIndian

#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020#strongertogether#VandeMataram#Olympicpic.twitter.com/HnX9Tys7zL — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 7, 2021

Neeerraaaaaaajjjjjjj Chopraaaaaaaaaa our Olympic Gold champion ….. what a win 🥇 !!!!! #NeerajChopra jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8MAQ8Vpc4H — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 7, 2021

Gold Gold Gold. @Neeraj_chopra1 Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics#gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind !!!!! pic.twitter.com/JF9UmVTmDQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 7, 2021

There you go! Gold!!!!!! Thank you #neerajchopra..you along with our Olympic medalists this year will pave the way for more funds..infrastructure..training and development of athelets from every sport to compete on an international platform #Olympics2020#javelinthrow#goldpic.twitter.com/kRUHZgPDuz — Minissha Lambba (@Minissha_Lamba) August 7, 2021

What a historic moment. Splendid Golden throw #NeerajChopra. Congratulations on your amazing achievement. India is super proud of you 🇮🇳 👏👏👏#Gold#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/kVzJdv9wmk — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 7, 2021