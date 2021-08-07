Neeraj Chopra wins gold, celebs hail India's historic win at Olympics
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 7, 2021 06:37 PM2021-08-07T18:37:57+5:302021-08-07T18:38:39+5:30
Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history books as he won second ever gold for India at the Olympics ...
Neeraj Chopra etched his name in history books as he won second ever gold for India at the Olympics and first ever at athletics. He finished on top with a best throw of 87.58m, ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vesely Vitezslav (85.44m). Soon after, the Haryana man's historic win celebs took to Twitter to appreciate the young man.
It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021
It’s a gold!!!!!!!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 7, 2021
I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!
GOLD ✨✨✨✨👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #NeerajChopra huge congratulations and 1.3 billion duas for you!! 💜💜🤗🤗 https://t.co/OxpUcVbuqp— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 7, 2021
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Kudos to @Neeraj_chopra1 for the first-ever athletics gold medal at #TokyoOlympics.@WeAreTeamIndia#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/qpkrq6wl4n— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 7, 2021
GOLD GOLD GOLD GOLD!! 🇮🇳— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 7, 2021
Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!!
Our very first gold in Athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation!!
History has been made! pic.twitter.com/RWFRiJ5Fd6
And its Gold!!!! 🥇🥇Heartiestt congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for creating history and making the country proud!! This is the moment which billions of people will cherish for the years to come. #ProudIndian— Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 7, 2021
#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020#strongertogether#VandeMataram#Olympicpic.twitter.com/HnX9Tys7zL
Neeerraaaaaaajjjjjjj Chopraaaaaaaaaa our Olympic Gold champion ….. what a win 🥇 !!!!! #NeerajChopra jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8MAQ8Vpc4H— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 7, 2021
Gold Gold Gold. @Neeraj_chopra1 Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics#gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind !!!!! pic.twitter.com/JF9UmVTmDQ— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 7, 2021
There you go! Gold!!!!!! Thank you #neerajchopra..you along with our Olympic medalists this year will pave the way for more funds..infrastructure..training and development of athelets from every sport to compete on an international platform #Olympics2020#javelinthrow#goldpic.twitter.com/kRUHZgPDuz— Minissha Lambba (@Minissha_Lamba) August 7, 2021
What a historic moment. Splendid Golden throw #NeerajChopra. Congratulations on your amazing achievement. India is super proud of you 🇮🇳 👏👏👏#Gold#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/kVzJdv9wmk— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 7, 2021
Champion 🥇 #NeerajChopra, you beauty 👏 Take a bow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYe8oO8VSQ— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for bringing the first GOLD home. Proud of your tremendous performance! Jai Hind🇮🇳👏 #Cheer4India#JavelinThrow#Olympics#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/9edsPTIElS— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 7, 2021
Open in app
Gold!!! ❤️🇮🇳 #NeerajChopra#TokyoOlympics2020pic.twitter.com/5BEqHfnsYD— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 7, 2021