Neeraj Chopra's dream comes true as he takes parents on their first flight

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra might have become the talk of the town after his special feat at the Games, however, the javelin thrower still manages to stay grounded and one of his dreams came true on Saturday morning.

Neeraj Chopra took his parents on their first flight and the javelin thrower expressed his happiness in making his parents happy.

"A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight," tweeted Chopra.

Last month, Neeraj had said that he has decided to cut short his 2021 competition season to take some time off. He also said that he will come back in 2022 to compete in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

"Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the love and affection I have received since I came back from Tokyo. I have honestly been overwhelmed by the support from across the country and beyond, and am short of words to express my gratitude to you all," Neeraj wrote in an Instagram post.

"The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," he stated further.

Neeraj threw 87.02 metres in his first attempt but bettered his record in the second essay with a distance of 87.58m in the mega event to pick the gold at Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old also said that he was "disappointed" to see people pushing their "vested interests" following a viral video that showed the Indian athlete on the lookout for his javelin moments before the finals of the javelin event in August.

The video doing the rounds on social video further showed the Indian athlete spotting his javelin in the hands of Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem and then rushing towards him to take it back before his first attempt on a historic night.

( With inputs from ANI )

