Not only medal, you have won hearts of Indians: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Aug 9 Union Sport Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday felicitated the Olymp who returned home after winning medals from Tokyo Olympic at Ashoka Hotel. The felicitation ceremony was held to honour the Indian players' performance at Tokyo.

Felicitating the Olymp, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Not only medals, You all have won the hearts of Ind". He continued saying, "You are the new heroes of new India". The minister said that you are the real inspiration for youths who will play to win the medal now. He added further, "Indian youths will turn towards sports with new dream and aspirations".

Thakur added, "PM Modi has kept the spirit of Olymp always high. He talked with them before leaving for Tokyo and even in between to keep the morale high".

He said, PM Modi was in contact with their parents also during these days and enquired about their health.

This year India has won 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics which has been the best ever performance till date.

India's hero at the Tokyo Olympics Neeraj Chopra won Gold medal for Javelin Throw, Ravi Dahiya won Silver medal for Wrestling, Mirabai Chanu won Silver (Weightlifting), P.V. Sindhu Bronze (Badminton), Lovlina Borgohain Bronze (Boxing), Bajrang Poonia won Bronze (Wrestling) and the men's hockey team won the bronze medal.

