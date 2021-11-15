Olympian fencer CA Bhavani Devi conferred with Arjuna Award by Anurag Thakur in a special event

Tokyo Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian to represent the country in fencing at the Games, has been conferred the Arjuna Award on Monday for the year 2020 for her exemplary contribution to fencing.

The National Sports Awards this year was conferred by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on November 13. However, Bhavani was participating in a competition in France and could not attend the award ceremony.

She landed in India on Monday and met the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, who conferred the award to her in a special event.

MOS Sports Nishith Pramanik and Secretary Sports Sujata Chaturvedi were also present at the function.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor