Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra unwell, tests negative for COVID-19

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has developed high fever over the past few days after coming back from Tokyo, but has tested negative for COVID-19. "He has tested negative for COVID-19. But we have put all his engagements on hold for the time being," a source privy to the development said. The government felicitated Chopra and all other medallists on Monday, before the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) did the same the next day. Chopra skipped both the felicitation functions organised by Punjab and Haryana governments on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The 23-year-old created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games." Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read." Still processing this feeling," Neeraj recently posted. "To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever."