Olympics: India women face defeat in hockey semis, to play for bronze against Great Britain

Indian women's team lose to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-final but all is not lost as they will now take on Great Britain, who lost to the Netherlands 5-1, for the Bronze medal. The Indian Women’s hockey team got the lead, with a Gurjit Kaur goal from a penalty corner, but Argentina skipper Maria Noel Barrionuevo converted two penalty corners to get ahead in their semi-final match of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday, August 4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

India sealed its spot in the semi-final after beating Australia by 1-0 while Argentina defeated Germany by 3-0 for their semi-final spot. This is the first time in history that the Indian Women’s hockey team has reached this level at the Olympics. The winning goal from the Indian side was scored by Gurjit Kaur. India also saved as many as eight penalty corners to register their win against the three-time Olympic champions.