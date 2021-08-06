Olympics: Italy claims men's 4x100m relay gold

Tokyo, Aug 6 Newly-crowned men's 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won his second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as Italy won the men's 4x100m relay title with a strong finish.

The winner was decided in a photo finish as Italy overtook Great Britain to win by 0.01 second at 37.50 seconds ahead of Britain's 37.51. The British looked like racing to the gold before Italy's Filippo Tortu reeled in Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and sealed gold with the dip on the line.

Canada, anchored by men's 200m gold medallist Andre de Grasse, finished third in 37.70, reports Xinhua.

Led by star sprinter Su Bingtian, China finished fourth again with 37.79 after the final in Rio 2016. They finished just ahead of Jamaica, which had won the gold medal in the last two Olympics with Usain Bolt leading them. With Bolt now retired, Yohan Blake led their challenge on Friday as they finished fifth in 37.84.

Jamaica wins women's 4x100m relay

Jamaica won the women's 4x100m relay final at the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday.

The Jamaican team, which includes all the medallists of the women's 100m competition at the Games, finished the race first in 41.02 seconds. USA ranked second with 41.45 and Britain settled for third with 41.88.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon wins women's 1,500m gold with new Olympic record of three minutes and 53.11 seconds at Tokyo 2020 on Friday.

Kipyegon surpassed Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in the last lap, Laura Muir of Britain claimed a silver with 3:54.50, Hassan took bronze with 3:55.86.

Hassan won women's 5,000m gold on Monday, she will compete in women's 10,000m on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor