Olympics: Sindhu starts campaign with easy win

Tokyo, July 25 India's Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu started her Tokyo Olympics campaign with a comprehensive 21-7, 21-10 win over Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in the women's singles preliminary round match on Sunday.

Sindhu, India's biggest hope for a medal in badminton competitions at the Tokyo Olympics, did not break a sweat as she raced to victory in just 29 minutes.

In the first game, she won 13 consecutive points from six to build up a big lead and did not allow Ksenia any chance.

In the second game too, Sindhu maintained the pressure, winning points at a steady rate as she started her campaign on a winning note.

