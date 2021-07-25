Olympics: Sindhu starts campaign with easy win
By IANS | Published: July 25, 2021 08:45 AM2021-07-25T08:45:04+5:302021-07-25T09:00:26+5:30
Tokyo, July 25 India's Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu started her Tokyo Olympics campaign with a comprehensive 21-7, 21-10 win over Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in the women's singles preliminary round match on Sunday.
Sindhu, India's biggest hope for a medal in badminton competitions at the Tokyo Olympics, did not break a sweat as she raced to victory in just 29 minutes.
In the first game, she won 13 consecutive points from six to build up a big lead and did not allow Ksenia any chance.
In the second game too, Sindhu maintained the pressure, winning points at a steady rate as she started her campaign on a winning note.
