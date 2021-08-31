Paralympic archery: Rakesh Kumar in quarterfinals

Tokyo, Aug 31 Indian archer Rakesh Kumar reached the quarterfinals of the Men's Individual Compound Open, beating Slovakia's Marian Marecak 140-137 in the pre-quarterfinal match at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Rakesh, who had shot 699 in the ranking round, conceded two points lead after the first three arrows, managing to shoot 26 to 28 by the Slovak.

The 36-year-old from Katra near Jammu shot 27 in the second set but the margin remained the same as Marecak too shot 27.

He took a one-point lead with a score of 28 as compared to 25 by Marecak in the third round and followed it up with a perfect 30 in the next, opening up a three-point lead as his rival managed 28. Both shooters shot 29 apiece in the fifth and final round as Rakesh Kumar won 140-137.

Rakesh is the lone Indian in the compound section as both Shyam Sundar Swamy in Men's Individual and Jyoti Baliyan in Women's Individual Open had lost in the previous round.

Next up for Rakesh is a clash with China's Ai Xinliang, who had topped the ranking round.

