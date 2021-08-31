Paralympic shooting: Narwal tops qualifying, Singhraj too reaches final

Tokyo, Aug 31 Manish Narwal topped the qualifying round while Singhraj too made it to the eight-player final of the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Narwal tied for the top spot with Chinese Lou Xiaolong, both with a score of 575 points. He, however, topped the ranking having shot 21 pellets into the inner 10 circles as compared to 15 by Lou.

Singhraj tallied 569 points to finish sixth in the 60-shot qualifying cycle.

Narwal came up with scores of 96, 95, 92,98, 97, and 97 in the six rounds of 10 shots each in the low-scoring qualifying round.

Singhraj started with 95 and then added scores of 97, 93, 95, 92, and 97 in the next five rounds.

Interestingly, the eight-player final has two from India, three from China besides a Polish shooter, an American, and one from the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

Meanwhile, Rubina Francis's hopes of winning a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics did not materialise as she finished seventh in the P2 Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 finals played earlier in the day.

Rubina had qualified for the final in seventh position with a score of 128.5 points and started the final with 92.6 points in the first 10 shots. Turkey's Aysel Ozgan got eliminated first as she shot 9.6 and 8.5 as compared to 8.8 and 9.1 by Rubina. The Indian came up with a 10.1 and 7.9 in the next two shots and got eliminated.

Iran's Sareh Javanmardi won the gold medal by beating Turkey's Aysegul Pehlivanlar in the final. The Iranian shot 9.7 and 10.3 in her two shots while the Turkish shoot could only manage 10.0 and 9.7, Sareh thus winning the gold.

