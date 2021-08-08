Paris 2024: In a first, closing ceremony of Olympic Games features celebrations from next host city

For the first time ever, the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games featured "live and spectacular" celebrations from the next host city of the mega sporting event on Sunday.

At the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, flag-bearers of all countries entered the stadium to mark the end of 17-days of the Games, which saw the participation of athletes from over 200 countries.

People of Paris and France embraced their role as hosts of the Games during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

For the first time ever in a handover ceremony at the Olympic Games, the national anthem of the next host country was delivered on film as part of Paris 2024's presentation.

"For the first time ever, the #ClosingCeremony features live and spectacular celebrations from the next host city, @Paris2024, as the people of Paris and France Flag of France embrace their role as hosts of the Games," Olympics tweeted.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics.

India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

In July this year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had announced its commitments towards strengthening and accelerating gender equality at the Olympic Games and across the Olympic Movement by 2024.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor