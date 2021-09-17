Parul wins steeplechase with personal best in National Open athletics

Warangal, Sep 17 Parul Chaudhary of Railways overcame a tough challenge from Maharashtra's Komal Chandrakant Jagdale to win the women's 3000m Steeplechase in the 60th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanamkonda here on Thursday.

Though Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) was the only one to come up with a National Record-breaking performance when he won the Men's 35km Race Walk in 2 hours 46 minutes and 31 seconds, it was the women's 3000m Steeplechase that held attention. Both Parul Chaudhary and Komal Jagdale ended up with personal best times.

To be sure, the Tamil Nadu Mixed 4x400m Relay squad came up with a new meet record in an enthralling final which saw fancied the Railways being disqualified after Kiran Pahal, running the third leg, stepped inside the kerb when jostling for space on the inside with Delhi's Pooja. The credit for Tamil 'adu's victory should go to R Vithya Ramaraj's spectacular third leg when she lifted her team from fifth place to second for P Abhimanyu to come up with a memorable anchor leg that saw him overhaul a 5m lead held by All India Police at the start of the final leg.

Aware that she had to outrun the established steeplechaser, Komal Jagdale sought to open up a big lead in the early part of the race. Parul made the most of that pace to script her best time in the event, lowering her personal best by a whopping 10 seconds. It was the first time she dipped home inside 10 minutes.

While Parul relied on her better finishing skills to slip past Komal on the final lap after tailing her through the race, the Maharashtra runner made a last-gasp attempt to surprise her rival on the home stretch but the Railways' ace sensed it and lunged in the nick of time to win by two-hundredths of a second.

'

Railways' B Aishwarya claime' the Women's Long Jump crown with an opening leap of 6.52m that propelled her among the top jumpers in the country. For someone whose previous best effort was over 6.25m on January 3, 2020, and the best this season was 6.16m in the Railways trials, the 24-year old had everyone pleasantly surprised.

The results (finals):

Men

3000m Steeplechase:1. Shankar Lal Swami (Services) 8:46.05; 2. Mohammed Nur Hasan (Services) 8:50.00; 3. Balkishan (Services) 8:50.45.

110m Hurdles: 1. Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) 14.09 seconds; 2. Sachin Binu (Services) 14.22; 3. Tarundeep Singh Bhatia (Services) 14.22.

High Jump: 1. Jesse Sandesh (Railways) 2.17m; 2. Bharathi Vishwanathan (Services) 2.17; 3. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Services) 2.17.

Shot Put: 1. Karanveer Singh (Railways) 18.46m; 2. Devinder Singh (Punjab) 18.02; 3. Vanam Sharma (Rajasthan) 17.96.

35m Race Walk: 1. Ram Baboo (Uttar Pradesh) 2:46:31.00 (New National Record. Old: 2:49:12.00, Manish Singh Rawat, Ranchi, 2021); 2. Sagar Satishchandra Joshi (Gujarat) 2:53:43.00; 3. Surinder Singh (Punjab) 2:54:22.00.

Women

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhary (Railways) 9:51.01; 2. Komal Chandra Jagdale (Maharashtra) 9:51.03; 3. Priti Lamba (Railways) 10:22.45.

100m Hurdles: 1. C Kanimozhi (Railways) 13.54 seconds; 2. Aparna Roy (Kerala) 13.58; 3. K Nandhini (Tamil Nadu) 13.90.

Long Jump: 1. B Aishwarya (Railways) 6.62m; 2. Sherin Abdul Gafoor (Tamil Nadu) 6.27; 3. Priyanka Kerketta (Railways) 6.05.

35km Race Walk: 1. Ramandeep Kaur (Punjab) 3:15.17.00; 2. Sonal Sukhwal (Rajasthan) 3:18:35.00; 3. Priyanka Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 3:27:56.00.

Mixed

4x400m Relay: 1. Tamil Nadu (T Santhosh Kumar, I Dhivya, R Vithya Ramaraj, P Abhimanyu) 3:26.22 (New Meet Record. Old: 3:27.93, Delhi team, Ranchi, 2019); 2. Punjab 3:27.49; 3. Delhi 3:28.01.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor