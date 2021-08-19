PCI chief Deepa Malik, Dy Chef de Mission Arhan reach Tokyo

New Delhi, Aug 19 Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik and Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati have reached Tokyo on Thursday morning for the Paralympic Games which gets underway from August 24.

"Very smooth check in and just not complicated at all as it seemed in briefings regards to apps n Covid protocols. Lots of booths n volunteers to assist at the airport. Or shud I say we were very well prepared through our webinars back home #Tokyo2020 @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia," Deepa wrote on Twitter.

Arhan Bagati, too, shared a video. "Next Stop: Paralympic Village," Arhan tweeted.

Deepa and the Deputy Chef de Mission were accompanied by Founder Member of PCI J. Chandrashekhar, PCI Treasurer M Mahadeva, and India's para table tennis players Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel and Sonal Patel.

As many as 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be featuring in the mega event. This is India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.

