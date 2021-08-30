Phenomenal performance, Avani: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated 19-year-old para shooter Avani Lekhara for scripting history by winning the elusive Tokyo Paralympic Games gold.

Competing in her maiden Paralympics, Avani shot 249.6 points in the R2 women's 10m air rifle SH1 category for a Paralympic and world record-equalling score.

PM Modi tweeted, "Phenomenal performance Avani! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Earlier, Avani who works as an Assistant Conservator of Forests in Rajasthan and trains at the JDA Shooting Range in Jaipur, shot 621.7 points to finish seventh in qualification and secure a place in the final. She has been wheelchair-bound since a road accident in 2012.

Avani has won many World Cup medals since 2017 including a silver with a junior world record in R2 at the WSPS World Cup 2017, bronze at the WSPS World Cup Bangkok 2017, silver in the WSPS World Cup in Osijek, Croatia 2019 and silver in the WSPS World Cup Al-Ain 2021. She won the Tokyo Paralympics quota in February 2019 in the UAE.

The para-shooter will be in action again in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event, along with Siddhartha Babu and Deepak, on September 1. She will also take part in the R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 on September 3 as well as the R6 Mixed 50m Air Rifle prone SH1 event, alongside Siddhartha and Deepak, on September 5.

